Celebrate Louisville's Yoga Community at the Soul Cleanse Festival

As the first month of a new year, January offers something unique. After the back-to-back holiday temptations, resolves tighten and resolutions take off. January is the time for a fresh start. Among the many declarations of newfound motivation, exercise and relaxation are common. You can find both at the Soul Cleanse Winter Yoga Festival.

On Sunday, January 28, the Soul Cleanse Festival offers a unique opportunity to strengthen your yoga practice by stretching your mind, body and spirit. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Pointe (1205 E. Washington St.) that day, 15 regional teachers will lead workshops and classes dedicated to help you improve yourself and your practice. The intention behind the Soul Cleanse Festival is to build community, welcome both newcomers and experts to yoga, celebrate the Louisville yoga community, and of course, to have fun!

The many classes and workshops will be held at on two stages, featuring everything from meditation, multiple yoga styles and discussions on yoga philosophy. New this year is the Creative Hour, from 1:15-2:05 p.m. Participants can choose from a Mala Bracelet creation and ritual workshop with Sarah Balmer and a photography/Acro Yoga workshop with the Southern Yogi and Keoni. In addition, the festival will include several pop-up shops from local vendors and food from Dakshin South Indian Restaurant.

Tickets to the Soul Cleanse Winter Yoga Festival are $55, which gets you access to all classes and workshops, a Creative Hour pass and a Soul Cleanse Festival shirt.

Soul Cleanse Winter Yoga Festival

Sunday, January 28 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Pointe, 1205 E. Washington St.

