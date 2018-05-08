Celebrate Maryhurst's 175th Anniversary at the Journey of Hope Luncheon



This Friday, Maryhurst will celebrate their 175th anniversary during the 28th Journey of Hope Luncheon. At this annual fundraiser, attendees will hear stories of success from across the foundation’s programs, including a special presentation from Maryhurst alumna called “Generations of Impact.” In addition, Maryhurst will honor their Alumna of the Year, Tracey McKinney, who has built a career of helping children affected by abuse. Registration begins and the showcase opens at 11 a.m. The program begins at noon.

Founded in 1843, Maryhurst is the oldest child welfare nonprofit in Kentucky serving kids and families who are hurting. They are the first agency in the state to fully adopt the trauma-informed care philosophy, and it remains the only residential nonprofit capable of caring for adolescent girls diagnosed as severely traumatized by abuse. Maryhurst’s programs transform the lives of nearly 500 children and their families each year. To learn more, click here.

Maryhurst’s Journey of Hope Luncheon will take place this Friday, May 11 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown (280 W. Jefferson St.) from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 for an individual or $750 for a table, and you can get yours now through Louisville Tickets.