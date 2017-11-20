Celebrate the Repeal of Prohibition at the Fourth Annual Louisville Swig

In two weeks, the party of the century returns once again, hosted by Louisville Magazine! Celebrate the Repeal of Prohibition in style at the fourth annual Louisville Swig party at the Henry Clay (604 S. Third St.), sponsored by Four Roses Bourbon and Universal Linen. Louisville Magazine's popular drinking guide, SWIG: Volume VII, will make its debut at the party, and all guests will receive a complimentary copy.



Photo: Louisville Swig 2015 // courtesy of Louisville Magazine

From 7-10 p.m. on December 1st, step back in time and celebrate the end of Prohibition! Flaunt your inner flapper and dapper dandy and come dressed in your finest 1920s Prohibition-era attire. There will be plenty of things to swig, as guests will enjoy tastes from local bourbon, craft beer, wine and more. A few food vendors will be present as well, but drinks will be the focus - the theme is Prohibition Repeal, after all! The Old Forester Speakeasy is back once again by popular demand, as is last year’s Swig band, Billy Goat Strut Revue, and the New Lou Swing Dance Community.

New this year, we’re excited to announce Richard Darshwood, the #WhiskeyWizard himself, will be at Swig, treating guests to his special brand of bourbon magic. You may know Darshwood from his long-running Louisville dinner show, “Magic Dinner & Bourbon.” In addition, there will be a brand new costume contest for guests to enter. To enter, you just have to have your picture snapped by the wandering Polaroid portraitist. There will be a solo and couples’ contest, so dress your best!



Photo: Louisville Swig 2015 // courtesy of Louisville Magazine

This year, we’ve also added a VIP Pre-Party in the expanded Old Forester Speakeasy, from 6-7 p.m. VIP tickets include early entry, light bites, samples of a specialty cocktail and a complimentary Swig Swag Bag. After the Pre-Party, join the rest of the crowd for the usual Swig celebration. To see photos from last year’s event, click here.

And in addition to the Pre-Party, we’re excited to announce the Official After-Party down the street at Jimmy Can’t Dance (119 S. Seventh St.). After the main party ends, follow Billy Goat Strut over to Louisville’s newest jazz club, located in the basement of Another Place Sandwich Shop.



Photo: Jimmy Can't Dance

Louisville Swig is Friday, December 1, from 7-10 p.m. at the Henry Clay (604 S. Third St.). General admission is $50 in advance and $55 at the door. VIP tickets are $75, and only 100 VIP tickets will be sold. Click here to get your tickets now through Louisville Tickets. A portion of the proceeds will benefit CASA, a non-profit that promotes advocacy for abused and neglected children by recruiting and training community volunteers to advocate on children’s behalf.

Come swig with us. After all, a little party never killed nobody.