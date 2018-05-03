Celebrate the Best in the City at the 33rd Annual Best of Louisville Party

Every year, Louisville Magazine hosts the Best of Louisville awards to recognize the best in our city. Now that you've voted in the 2018 poll, it's time to get ready to celebrate. Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Best of Louisville party!

Celebrate the Best of Louisville winners and finalists in style as you eat, drink and dance your way through the night on Thursday, July 12 at the C2 Event Venue (225 E. Breckenridge St.). All attendees get a complimentary copy of Louisville Magazine’s July “Best of Louisville” issue, in which the winners are announced. From 6:30-8:30 p.m., enjoy food tastings from past and present Best of Louisville winners and finalists, plus beer, wine and spirits tastings from other great brands and a cash bar. Then from 8:30-10 p.m., The Louisville Crashers, back by popular demand, will take the stage and the dance floor will open up, as we close the night out with great music and dancing. If it's anything like last year, you won't want to miss out.

We're proud to welcome the James Graham Brown Cancer Center as our Charity Partner for this year's event. Funds raised for the cancer center from the event will specifically go to the M. Krista Loyd Resource Center, a place for patients and families to receive much-needed resources such as transportation and lodging assistance; wigs, scarves and prosthetics; and a variety of therapies, education and support. Thanks to our other Best of Louisville sponsors: 99.7 WDJX, Korbel, Four Roses, University Hospital and Universal Linen.

Stay up to date with the latest Best of Lou news by following them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. This year's finalists will be announced soon!

More details to come! This page will be updated as needed.