Celebrate the Decades at Commonwealth Theatre Center's Fundraiser, Acting Up



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Celebrate the decades with theatre, music and food/drink from your favorites at Commonwealth Theatre Center's new fundraiser event, Acting Up!

Dress from your teen years (contest alert!), buy into a balloon pop raffle (they’re all winners!), shake things up to the music that never stopped moving you and play your way through a finely crafted evening. Admission includes two drinks plus delicious food from these local favorites: Feast BBQ, Mayan Café, Wiltshire Pantry, Sweets by Millie and more.

Acting Up offers a fun taste of Commonwealth Theatre Center’s contribution to 40+ years of excellence in theatre education and performance in Louisville and beyond. Special performances throughout the evening feature alumni of CTC's Walden Theatre Conservatory, including CTC Artistic Director Charlie Sexton, Donald Kimmel, Maggie Mudd, Morgan Cravens, Emily Albrink, John Austin Clark, Neill Robertson and Becca Willenbrink.

Acting Up will take place on Thursday, April 26, from 5:30-9 p.m., at Commonwealth Theatre Center (1123 Payne St.). Tickets are $40 in advance through Louisville Tickets. The price will increase to $50 at the door.

Proceeds support financial aid initiatives that keeps CTC’s world-class programs within reach of children's families who cannot afford arts education programming on their own. Commonwealth Theatre Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizationm and Acting Up is produced with support from NeXt program ambassadors from the Fund for the Arts. Thanks to event sponsors Brown-Forman, Lift a Life Foundation, DMLO CPAs, Meijer and Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP.

It’s gonna be a blast—from the past!