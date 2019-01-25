Celebrate Kentucky's Culinary Legacy at Chefs for Hope



Eat your way through Kentucky's culinary legacy at Chefs for Hope, a five-course dinner prepared by some of favorite local chefs, benefiting Kentucky ProStart. These top chefs will be joined by students from the ProStart Kentucky program, the Kentucky Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's high school culinary and management curriculum for the next generation of chef superstars.

Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres, spirits/mocktails and live music, before being seated for five courses created in tandem with the professional chefs, ProStart students and their culinary instructors. Hear stories of the profound impact ProStart is making across the state, helping students explore the hospitality field and develop skills that will put them ahead of the class after high school graduation. Meet young people currently in the ProStart advanced culinary training program and toast the legacy of fine dining in Louisville and beyond that Kentucky ProStart helps make possible. Learn more about ProStart here.

This year's participating chefs include:

- Josh Moore, Volare and Moore Farms

- David Danielson, Old Stone Inn and Levy Restaurants

- Josh Hillyard, Big Spring Country Club

- Henry Wesley, the Village Anchor

Chefs for Hope will take place Saturday, February 2 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Big Spring Country Club (5901 Dutchmans Lane). Tickets are $150 each. Proceeds from the night will benefit ProStart Kentucky.