Chefs for Hope Unites Five Local Chef Powerhouses



Louisville Tickets Promotion

On the first weekend of March, local chef powerhouses unite for an elegant evening of incredible food benefiting a worthy cause. For Chefs for Hope, five chefs from five Louisville restaurants will prepare a multi-course meal for guests to enjoy. They will be joined by students from ProStart Kentucky, the Kentucky Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's high school culinary and management curriculum for the next generation of chef superstars. Learn more about ProStart here.

Participating chefs include:

~ David Danielson – Levy Restaurants

~ Anoosh Shariat – Anoosh Bistro & Noosh Nosh

~ Dean Corbett – Equus

​~ Josh Hillyard – Big Spring Country Club

~ Jacob Coronado - Red Herring

Chefs for Hope will take place Saturday, March 3 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Big Spring Country Club (5901 Dutchmans Lane). Tickets are $200 each, with options for tables of eight or more. Only 125 tickets will be sold, and they’re available now on LouisvilleTickets.com. Proceeds from the night will benefit ProStart Kentucky.