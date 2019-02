Last night, Louisville bowed before the queen as Cher graced us with her Here We Go Again Tour. The mega-star rocked the night with a performance that edged towards three-hours long, proving that age is in fact just a number. Fans of all ages rejoiced, as Cher's set included songs from throughout her illustrious career. Check out the photos of Cher below, as well as her opener, Nile Rodgers.

Photography by John J. Miller