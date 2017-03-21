Closet Full of Cash: Where to Consign in Louisville

The warm weather came early this year, and with it came a wave of boredom with your winter wardrobe. If you’re tired of sifting through your closet’s supply of wool and cashmere with muted colors, but aren’t quite ready to splurge on bright floral patterns just yet, consignment shops might be your best option.

Luckily, the Louisville area is crawling with consignment shops that offer the option to sell your old clothing while scoring some gently used pieces for extra low prices. It’s the most affordable way to get your wardrobe in shape for spring, and the easiest way to find rare gems you’d never pay full price for. Check out our list of the area’s best places to fulfill your need for a new wardrobe while making some extra cash, and get a head start on your closet’s spring cleaning.

Margaret’s Consignments

2700 Frankfort Ave.

(502) 896-4706

If your wardrobe is begging for a new designer dress but your bank account is begging you to save money, you can shop guilt-free at Margaret’s Consignment. While giving customers the option to sell their gently used women’s and men's designer clothing, jewelry and accessories, Margaret’s always has a full stock of name brand pieces priced at a fraction of the original retail value. In addition, this consignment shop is now carrying locally made household goods and body care items from Bethlehem Farms in Charlestown, Indiana.



Image: Margaret's Fine Consignments

Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment

150 Chenoweth Lane

(502) 895-3711

When it comes to Derby, prom and wedding season, Sassy Fox proves that savvy shopping is possible. Stocked full of women’s clothing for all occasions, this is one of the few spots in the area that you can count on finding beautiful prom, wedding and formal attire in excellent condition at budget-friendly prices. And for all those old special occasion gowns taking up space in your closet without the hope of being worn again, bring those in to consign!



Image: Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment

Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store

2416 Frankfort Ave., Suite #2

(502) 690-6655

Whether you’re looking for unique accessories to compliment an outfit or an entire upscale ensemble, Evolve has you covered while keeping your budget in mind. Evolve specializes in like-new men’s name brand clothing and accessories, making this spot a top destination for finding the perfect outfit for special occasions and one of the best options for recycling those classic pieces that never go out of style. This shop is currently offering consignment options along with cash on the spot.



Image: Evolve: The Men's Resale Store

Mariposa Consignments

222 Pearl St., New Albany

(812) 725-8508

Full of this season’s formal trends and a variety of vintage styles, Mariposa is definitely worth a trip across the bridge. Clean out your closet and then spend some time helping your grandma clean out hers and exchange the old formal attire and casual outfits for either new styles or cash. Even if you don’t have anything to consign, visit this shop to discover those classic styles that are making a comeback in the fashion world this spring.



Image: Mariposa Consignments

Sugar Baker's Classy Consignments

250 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

(502) 426-6895

If you prefer mall shopping but are seeking prices lower than what the mall has to offer, check out Sugar Bakers’ selection of high quality clothing and accessories. To make sure its customers are receiving the trendiest pieces in the best condition possible for their money, Sugar Baker's carefully inspects every item taken for consignment. Score the same name brands and quality you’d find at the mall here for unbelievably low prices.



Image: Sugar Baker's Classy Consignments

The Wright Stuff

11706 Main St., Middletown

(502) 245-2106

Searching for those everyday spring staples? Find the right stuff at The Wright Stuff. From business attire to casual clothing and everything in between, The Wright Stuff offers extra low prices of all types of women’s clothing. Place your own clothing up for consignment while you browse the shop’s wide selection of stylish clothing, jewelry, handbags and home goods.



Image: The Wright Stuff

Snazzy’s

3099 Breckenridge Lane, Suite 111

(502) 434-7799

Everyone told you your kids would grow up fast, but you never realized just how fast they’d grow out of their brand new clothes. Bring the clothing your children no longer fit into, along with some of your own old closet staples and make some extra cash at Snazzy’s. Rather than consigning, Snazzy’s offers cash for your items right on the spot. Carrying sizes for toddlers all the way to adults, this place has the spring trends your entire family is looking for.



Image: Snazzy's

B Chic Consignment & Boutique

1235 Bardstown Road

(502) 632-1313

Don’t pay full price for a Derby hat this year. Instead, head to B Chic Consignment & Boutique for the best deals on new and gently used jewelry and accessories. This hidden Highlands gem carries a variety of women’s styles ranging from new trends to vintage classics. Dress up a spring outfit with a one of a kind statement necklace or dress down in a pair of vintage loafers, both plentiful at B Chic. And along with its easy consignment plans, this shop is also known for its fabulous sales throughout the year.



Image: B Chic Consignment & Boutique

Judy’s Finest Consignments

11604 Main St., Middletown

(502) 245-5425

Being bougie on a budget has never been easier. Judy’s Finest Consignments offers the most popular designer names in women’s clothing, jewelry, handbags and accessories at minimum prices. And if that isn’t enough, this shop is also enormous. With five rooms stocked with beautiful, gently used pieces at shockingly affordable prices, Judy could be your new best friend. Call Judy’s today to schedule an appointment to bring in the items you’d like to consign.



Image: Judy's Finest Consignments

Jefferson County Virtual Yardsale

So it's technically not a consignment shop, but it's definitely a way to find some nice prices on nice clothing, accessories, home goods and so much more. Join this Facebook group to list items you wish to sell and watch as notifications pop up from fellow Louisvillians interested in purchasing or trading. The guidelines are simple: bargain hunt for deals and meet buyers and sellers in public places to make trades and sales. The administrators’ complete list of rules for the group are posted on the page.



Image: Jefferson County Virtual Yardsale