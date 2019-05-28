The Story Behind Signer-Songwriter Daniel Lobb’s Collaged Album Cover

Singer-songwriter Daniel Lobb’s intricate, 10-song debut album, So It Was, is soft and poetic. Produced by Daniel Martin Moore (who has performed with pop cellist Ben Sollee, MMJ’s Jim James and New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band), the album, which came out earlier this year, features string and wind instruments and songs that explore masculinity and femininity. The album cover — a collage of three photographs — reflects these themes. One photo shows Lobb in a blue-and-white striped shirt embroidering a piece of cloth; the others capture the pond in Anderson County, Kentucky, that Lobb would visit as a kid. Photographer Jeremy Blum took the image of Lobb in the sunroom of the Clifton apartment where he lives with his wife Mathilde. “The image of a man doing embroidery goes a long way toward foreshadowing the music,” Lobb says. “The embroidery itself depicts the type of imagery that kept showing up as I wrote: water flowers, paths and light.” Lobb performs this July at the Poorcastle Festival, but, he says, “If you’re interested in a more intimate concert happening in May in an old grain silo, reach out to @soitwasmusic.”

