Dam Good Improv Festival Takes Over The Bard's Town



Louisville Tickets Promotion

"If you're alive...then you're livin'."

That's the theme of the upcoming Dam Good Improv Festival, Louisville's largest — and only — improv comedy fest, brought to you by Nerd Louisville and Zilla Entertainment Group. The three-day event will take over The Bard's Town (1801 Bardstown Road) and bring together 24 of the nation's best improv comedy acts, including eight troupes from Louisville and 16 from cities including Chicago, San Diego, Des Moines, Phoenix, Madison and Cincinnati. From Thursday, August 30 through Saturday, September 1, the Dam Good Improv Fest will feature six shows and two workshops, all upstairs at The Bard's Town.

Tickets for the festival are $25 per show and available now at LouisvilleTickets.com. Get yours today, and get ready to laugh.