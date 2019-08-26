Day Dreaming: 2019 Louisville Bride Photo Shoot

Louisville Bride Day Dreaming: 2019 Louisville Bride Photo ShootPosted On: 26 Aug 2019 - 12:34pm Louisville Bride By Nikayla Edmondson In our fall/winter 2019 issue of Louisville Bride, we put together a photo shoot with looks to inspire. For more, follow us on Instagram at @louisvillebride.Photo Shoot Details:Photographer: Tate ChmielewskiStylist: Nikayla EdmondsonHair: Timeshia Dattilo, Dattilo’s Hair StudioMakeup: Shikeera Keith, No Face Left BehindModel: Claudia FuentesSlideshow: 1907 Italian Venetian glass earring, $39 at 2023 Antiques; consigned Vera Wang bridal gown, $399 at A Bridal, Prom and Pageant Shop; blush floral bow belt, $129 at A Bridal, Prom and Pageant Shop; wood bouquet, $90 at Dreaming Tree BouquetsDreaming Tree BouquetsBirdcage veil with pearl details, $49 at A Bridal, Prom and Pageant Shop; 1937 gold and turquoise clip earrings, $30 at 2023 Antiques; vintage gown and gloves, $99 at A Bridal, Prom and Pageant Shop; bouquet, $90 at Dreaming Tree BouquetsMiriam Haskell necklace, $250 at 2023 Antiques; Lucille bridal gown, $1,800 at Elizabeth Crum BridalVeil, $15 at Nearly New Shop; 1939 “pearl” clip earrings with rhinestones, $35 at 2023 Antiques; “pearl” rope necklace, $35 at 2023 Antiques; consigned Demetrios Illsa gown, $399 at A Bridal, Pageant and Prom Shop; ring and shoes, model’s ownBirdcage veil with pearl details, $49 at A Bridal, Prom and Pageant Shop; 1926 DeLizza & Elster “tiger-glass” earrings and brooch set, $222 at 2023 Antiques; consigned ‘50s-style destination dress, $399 at A Bridal, Prom and Pageant ShopRhinestone chandelier drop earrings, $75 at 2023 Antiques; consigned Moonlight Bridal halter gown, $499 at A Bridal, Prom and Pageant Shop; ring, stylist’s ownTags:Louisville Bridewedding shootwedding fashiontate chmielewskiClaudia Fuentes