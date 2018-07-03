The Director of the Upcoming Logan Street Market Talks Food Faves

Sarah Height is director of the 25,000-square-foot Logan Street Market, which is scheduled to open this fall in Shelby Park and will feature food stalls, a beer garden, an event stage and more.



Favorite hole-in-the-wall?

“T. Eddie’s Bar & Grill in Shelby Park.”



Best place to eat after midnight in Louisville?

“The Back Door, obviously.”



What’d you eat for breakfast today?

“Volcano crêpe — turkey, spicy cream cheese, onions and Peppadew peppers, topped with hot sauce and black sea salt — at Safai Coffee in the Highlands.”



What’d you eat for dinner last night?

"Kashmir for Indian food. Saag with tons of chutney.”



What’s in your freezer?

“Mint chocolate-chip ice cream and Kentucky Proud berries.”



Ingredient you use more than any other?

“Butter.”



Where are you a regular?

“Caponata at the Come Back Inn.”



What Louisville dish have you eaten more than any other?

“Bourbon.”



What closed Louisville restaurant do you miss the most?

“Ghyslain was great for a working lunch.”



What’s always in your refrigerator?

“La Croix in grapefruit and Key lime flavors.”



What’s on your weekly grocery list?

“All of the vegetables.”



Favorite cereal?

“Oatmeal Squares.”



The first thing you see when you open your refrigerator?

“Pickles.”



Last drink you had?

“Bravazzi, Italian Hard Soda.”



First drink you ever had?

“Beer. Camping out. Gross. But everybody really seemed to be having fun.”



Best-bang-for-your-buck bar?

“Old Hickory Inn in Germantown.”



Biggest drinking pet peeve?

"Expensive cocktails.”



Hangover cure?

“Aspirin, sweat, CBD, smoothie.”



Favorite snack?

“Popcorn. I pop it over the stovetop and have several different ‘recipes,’ but my favorite is far too much butter, nutritional yeast, Spike seasoning, Parmesan cheese and black pepper.”



If you were a vegetable, what would you be?

“Onion. They are great in every different form and fashion.”



If you were a fruit, what would you be?

“Granny Smith apple. Tart with a great shelf life.”



This originally appeared in the July 2018 issue of Louisville Magazine as the Nibbles bit. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find us on newsstands, click here.