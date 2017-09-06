Django Jamboree Celebrates Two Jazz Greats at Weekend Festival



Eighty-three years ago, two of the 20th century's most influential jazz musicians, Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli, formed the Quintette du Hot Club de France, one of the earliest and most significant continental jazz groups in Europe. They changed jazz, and music in general. Now, almost a century later, you can celebrate Reinhardt and Grappelli's music at the Django Jamboree Gypsy Jazz Fest, this weekend in Louisville.

Spread across three days, the Django Jamboree features concerts, lectures and classes. The festival kicks off on Thursday with a middle and high school outreach program at the YPAS Theater featuring Christine Tassan et les Imposteures, an all female Gypsy Jazz band from Montreal. The band consists of Christine Tassanon on lead guitar, Martine Gaumond on violin, Blanche Baillargeon on double bass and Lise-Anne Ross on rhythm guitar.

On Friday, Louisville gypsy jazz band Swing '39 will perform with the Ken Allday Quartet at Jimmy Can't Dance, followed by an open jam session. Ethnomusicologist Dr. Siv B. Lie will give a short presentation on European Romani (Gypsy) culture and history.

Saturday will feature classes in addition to the grand finale concert. Master and introductory classes, taught by the performers, will include improvising in the style of Reinhardt and Grappelli, as well as gypsy jazz band arrangement and performance and instrument workshops.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, guitarist John Jorgenson, ambassador of Django Reinhardt’s music, and Dutch violinist Tim Kliphuis, ambassador of Stephane Grappelli’s music, will perform together for the climax of the festival at the U of L School of Music, Margaret Comstock Concert Hall. They will perform with Christine Tassan et les Imposteures. Jorgenson is known for playing in the Hellicasters, a trio of Telecaster players, and his Bluegrass picking and video lessons. Kliphuis is a renowned performer and instructor who organizes Europe's leading Gypsy Jazz workshop for violin, guitar and bass, the Grappelli-Django Camp in the Netherlands.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Friday: $12 early-bird | $15 standard

Saturday: $25

Single class: $35

Weekend pass: $125

Tickets are available through Louisville Tickets.

Concert Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 7: YPAS Theater | Middle and high school outreach performance with Christine Tassan et les Imposteures

Friday, Sept. 8: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. 7th St., 8-9:30 p.m. | Swing '39 and Ken Allday Quartet, with open jam session after

Saturday, Sept. 9: Margaret Comstock Concert Hall, 105 W. Brandeis Ave., 8 p.m. | John Jorgenson and Tim Kliphuis, with Christine Tassan et les Imposteures

Saturday classes: U of L School of Music, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Led by John Jorgenson, Tim Kliphuis, Christine Tassan, Martine Gaumond and Blanche Baillargeon

For more information visit djangojamboree.com or the event's Facebook page.