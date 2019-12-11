Louisville’s Dr. Gregory Bays Brown: From Noted Plastic Surgeon to Global Skincare Sensation Founder

With the proliferation of physician-formulated beauty products in today’s world, Louisville native Dr. Greg Brown is an anomaly. Formally trained as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, he never imagined he’d one day create a skincare collection clamored for by women and men worldwide. Yet here he is with RéVive — 20+ years later since incorporating a proven, bioengineered formula with which he treated burn patients as a surgeon — a breakthrough, one of a kind skincare line.

"In the ‘80s and ‘90s many patients came to my practice wanting plastic surgery to correct various issues – wrinkles, sagging, age spots – when what they actually needed was a product to rejuvenate dull, lackluster skin," Brown states. Enter RéVive, with its patented anti-aging, bioengineered ingredients which promote skin cell turnover and renewal – the key to younger-looking skin – and the first cosmetic to merge science and beauty.

Created and formulated right here in Louisville, RéVive launched in 1997 with one singular product – his now iconic, wrinkle-erasing Moisturizing Renewal Cream – at Neiman Marcus, followed soon thereafter at an array of other luxury department stores. But the only location you’ll find RéVive in Louisville? Brown’s namesake virtual retail store online exclusively at baysbeautyboutique.com, along with phone and text ordering at 502.413.0256, where the boutique’s Product Specialist provides expert knowledge with fast, friendly service.

The entire RéVive line of over 30 products ranges from cleansers, serums and moisturizers to specialty treatments, but hands down the brand’s #1 bestseller is still that very first product, Moisturizing Renewal Cream. As Brown explains, "Moisturizing Renewal Cream delivers the most dramatic, noticeable results in the shortest amount of time, which is what everyone wants. Simply apply it before bedtime nightly and you’ll awake to a healthy, ravishing, dewy glow. And then in very little time, you’ll see much younger-looking skin.”

But that’s not all: Dr. Brown’s latest innovation is his anti-aging/anti-thinning Renessence Hair Care, a simple to use three-step hair renewal system that produces instantly thicker, healthier hair. Renessence applies the principles of RéVive and is developed for men and women of all ages and ethnicities, no matter one’s current hair condition. The collection’s Follicle Forever Strengthening Shampoo, Thickening Conditioner and Renewal Serum work both as treatments and preventatives for aging and thinning hair.

