Eastwood Village Debuts Farm to Fork Fundraiser



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Next week, the Eastwood Village Council is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year, a Farm to Fork Dinner, featuring a meal prepared by guest chef Brian Schack, graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and owner of The Block Gourmet Deli. Wine and beer pairings are included with the dinner. The meal will be centered on farm fresh offerings, all produced by local farmers.

The proceeds from this fundraising dinner will help the Eastwood Village Council as it advocates for and represents the Village, concerning everything from historic preservation to fighting for much needed infrastructure improvements. Learn more about the Council's mission at eastwoodvillagecouncil.com.

The Farm to Fork Dinner will take place on Friday, October 26 from 7-10 p.m. and will be hosted at the Eastwood Recreation Center (16300 Eastwood Cut Off Road). Tickets are $75 each. Only 150 tickets will be sold.