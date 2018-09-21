Eat Your Way Down Whiskey Row at the Main Street Association Progressive Dinner



Eat your way through the heart of downtown along Whiskey Row at the Main Street Association Progressive Dinner: Whiskey Row Roam-Around. This unique dinner experience will have you roaming around different venues on Whiskey Row. You’ll start with appetizers and cocktails at the Georgian Suites in Whiskey Row Lofts from 6-6:45 p.m., followed by the Dinner Roam-Around from 7-9:30 p.m., featuring food at Doc Crow's, Patrick O'Shea's, Sidebar, El Barrio and Bearno's. Dessert will be served at Duluth Trading Company from 9:30-11 p.m. And then, head over to Play Louisville for the official after-party, starting at 11 p.m.

This year, participants of the Whiskey Row Roam-Around can also enjoy drop-in tours of the new Old Forester Distillery. From 6-9 p.m., Old Forester will be open exclusively for guests of the Roam-Around, offering self-guided tours and a special tasting.

Limited tickets are available for special VIP experiences at Doc Crow's, Sidebar, Patrick O'Shea's and Old Forester. Each VIP ticket includes a table for eight at one of the participating venues, where guests will enjoy a special appetizer course and a two-course sit-down dinner, as well as access to the entire Roam-Around. Only two tickets will be sold for each VIP experience. Learn more here.

The Whiskey Row Roam-Around is Friday, October 5 from 6-11:30 p.m. Participants will meet and register at the Georgian Suites (127 W. Main St.). Tickets are $130 for an individual or $1,005 for a group of eight. The VIP experiences are $2,005 each, including seating and dinner for eight people. You must be 21 or over to attend. Proceeds benefit the Main Street Association.