Eat Your Way through Main Street at the Progressive Dinner

Next Friday, eat your way through the heart of downtown Louisville at the Taste of Main Street Progressive Dinner. Hosted by the Main Street Association, this unique dinner experience will take you to four different venues along Main Street. Transportation is provided as you eat and drink the night away. You’ll start with appetizers at the Kentucky Center from 6-7:30 p.m., and then head to The Ice House for dinner from 7-9:30 p.m. The third course, dessert, will be served at SCENE at the Kentucky Center from 9-10:30 p.m. Finish the night off in style at the Unofficial After-Party at the Bristol Bar & Grille Downtown.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Main Street Into the Schools program, as well as promoting the economic vitality of the street and everything there is to do on it. You also have the chance to buy into two different raffles: the Main Street Party Package and Front Row Seats on Main.

The Main Street Party Package includes a $1,000 voucher for catering and venue space for up to 200 people at The Ice House. The Front Row Seats on Main raffle includes a pair of tickets to several great events through the year, including at Actors Theatre, the Kentucky Author Forum, the Kentucky Center, a Louisville Bats game and a Louisville City FC game. Winners for both raffles will be drawn at The Ice House at 9 p.m. during the Progressive dinner, and the winners do not have to be present to win.

Tickets to the Main Street Association Dinner are $25 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. Tickets for the Party Package raffle are $100 for one ticket; only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets for the Front Row raffle are $25 each; only 400 will be sold. All tickets are available now on LouisvilleTickets.com.

For more info on the Main Street Association Dinner and the raffles, click here.