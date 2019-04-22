Westport Middle's Rock N' Warhawks get Electrified



Louisville Tickets Promotion

This Saturday, don't miss Electrify Your Symphony, an electric rock concert performed by the Rock N’ Warhawks of Westport Middle. You will be dazzled by a variety of rock, pop and classical music in an electric setting performed by highly skilled and diverse musicians. Founded by electric violinist Mark Wood, an original member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the EYS team works with orchestra, choir and band students to put on rock concerts throughout the state. This intensive experience helps students grow their self-esteem and motivation, as well as increasing family and community engagement, all while raising money for participating schools.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 27 at the Ballard High School Fine Arts Center (6000 Brownsboro Road). Tickets are $15 for GA and $30 for VIP. Proceeds benefit Westport Middle School's music department.