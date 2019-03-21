Elevate Your Weekend Plans with Louisville Dance Series



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Celebrate the city's diverse dance community with Louisville Dance Series' third annual event, ELEVATE. Next Sunday, experience the vibrant and eclectic styles of dance that our city offers, from aerial to flamenco to hip hop and more. Louisville Dance Series was created in 2016 by Katie Kasari, who saw a need for connection and collaboration in the Louisville dance community. The organization seeks to provide a space for artists to work together and produce curated performances to reach a wide audience of viewers here in the city.

Elevate will include works from the following performance groups:

-Kasari Dance

-Theresa Bautista

-Abi Elliott

-Flamenco Louisville

-Graceful Movement Dance Company

-Horizons Dance Theatre​

-Oreya Ou

-Amberly M. Simpson and Dancers

-Kylene Stephens

-Vandivier Ford Dance Company

-and special guests CirqueLouis!



ELEVATE takes place on Sunday, March 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.at the Holy Trinity Clifton Campus (2117 Payne St.). Tickets are $20 each.