Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    What To Do

    Experience One of Spain's Great Wine Regions at Cuvée Wine Table

    Posted On:

    What To Do
    Print this page


    Louisville Tickets Promotion

    Travel the world through wine - without leaving Louisville!

    Once a month, Cuvée Wine Table (3598 Springhurst Blvd.) hosts their Second Saturday Wine Experience, where wine novices and experts alike can broaden their horizons. This month, the topic is Rioja, one of Spain's great wine regions, where one of the distinct characteristics is oak-aging. You'll learn about the region and the culture through an expert presentation and wine tasting. In additon, Cuveé offers an eclectic wine program lead by Master Sommelier Scott Harper, offering a huge wine selection with more than 50 wines available by the taste or glass.

    The Second Saturday Wine Experience is this Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4:30-6 p.m. Tickets are $30 a person and are available now on Louisville Tickets. Space is limited, and the event is expected to sell out, so don't hesitate to make your reservations!

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories