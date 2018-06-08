Explore Louisville's Food Scene with Kevin Gibson and Master It



Louisville Tickets Promotion

From bourbon tasting to massage therapy to stepping up your social media game, Master It offers a class for it. Based in Louisville, Master It is perfect for anyone who wants to socialize, try something new, engage with their community and spend time with their friends and family. Next week, they're bringing in Louisville author Kevin Gibson for a food-focused experience.

Join them at Saints Pizza Pub & Skybar, where Gibson will lead a conversation on Louisville's most unique restaurants. His most recent book, Unique Eats and Eateries of Louisville, reviews 91 local restaurants, with unique facts about each location. And each guest in attendance will get to sample wings with a variety of different sauces!

Kevin Gibson is a Louisville-based author who writes about everything from food to beer in the great city he calls home. In his nearly three decades as a writer, he has won numerous awards for his work (but doesn't know where most of them are now). He is the author of Secret Louisville, 100 Things to Do in Louisville Before you Die, Louisville Beer: Derby City History of Draft and more. He lives in Clifton with his dog, Atticus.

"Unique Eats and Eateries of Louisville with Kevin Gibson" will take place next Wednesday, June 13, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Saints Pizza and Pun (131 Breckenridge Lane). Tickets are $32.50 and available through Louisville Tickets.