Expo Center to Host 900 Basketball Teams for TFN's Run 4 Roses Classic



Louisville Tickets Promotion

On the first weekend in July, Ohio Basketball will take over the Kentucky Expo Center (937 Phillips Lane) for the 2018 TFN's Run 4 Roses Basketball Classic! This enormous tournament will feature 900 teams, over 9,000 athletes and 1,000 coaches on 81 courts, making it the largest girls' basketball tournament in history. Teams will travel to Louisville from around the world, including Poland, Canada and the Bahamas, as well as from 42 of the United States. "The 2018 version of Run 4 Roses will be the largest youth basketball in the history of basketball under one roof," tournament director Tucker Neale says. "The city of Louisville has embraced our teams and families with the warmest hospitality we have seen. Having expanded to Europe and the Caribbean shows the global reach of our brand."

TFN's Run 4 Roses will begin on Thursday, July 5 at 1 p.m. and run through Sunday, July 8. With the exception of Thursday, the tournament will begin each day at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets for the Run 4 Roses Classic have always been available at the door only, but this year, they're introducing online advance sales for the first time! Tickets for adults are $20 for GA or $55 for a Weekend Pass; for children, tickets are $10 for GA or $25 for a Weekend Pass. Get yours now through Louisville Tickets.