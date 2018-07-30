Falls City Market’s Catering Options Offer Authentic Kentucky Tastes

Omni Louisville opened only earlier this year, but it’s already transformed Louisville’s hospitality and downtown food and beverage scene.

Now, some of those sophisticated, authentically Louisville tastes can be delivered right to your next office meeting, conference or symposium. Falls City Market — the urban food hall and market that has become one of downtown Louisville’s favorite lunch spots — is now offering catered options for boxed lunches, breakfast spreads, shareables and dessert trays.



Falls City Market has become one of downtown's favorite lunch and breakfast spots.

The Falls City Market catering menu includes boxed sandwiches and salads, with both authentically Kentucky and internationally flavored options. For example, boxed sandwich options range from an Italian grinder to a Kentucky ham with bourbon mustard. Salad options range from a Vietnamese BBQ pork salad to a Kentucky Cobb.

Sandwich options range from an Italian grinder

to a Kentucky ham.

“We’ve designed our catering menu to be simple for the person planning the event, but varied enough to make everyone happy,” says Falls City Market’s general manager, Dan Greet. “So when planning an office retreat, a lunch meeting or an after-work reception, it’s important to have good food to help fuel the conversations and plans you’re trying to make.”

In addition to boxed lunches, you can order sandwich trays or breakfast trays. Needing top-shelf hors d’oeuvres? Cheese, sushi, charcuterie and crudite platters — many with local ingredients — are perfect for those receptions or late afternoon meetings where a full meal is not required. Heine Brothers coffee is also available.

“We are really the one-stop shop that people need for every type of event,” Greet says. “Whether you’re planning a breakfast reception before a large conference, or a small meeting of key leaders, we’ve got you covered!”



“We’ve designed our catering menu to be simple for the person planning the event, but varied enough to make everyone happy."

Falls City Market has a low minimum order of just six people. They do ask for orders to be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

Breakfast options include fresh fruit or fruit parfaits, overnight marinated oats and bakery and bagel platters. Prices for the breakfast options start at $3 per person.

And the finishing touch of any event — dessert — also includes a wide range of options from fruit salad to the classic cookies, brownies, blondies, babkas and macaroons.

To learn more about Falls City Market catering options, please visit: www.fallscitymarket.com/catering.