The Dish: The Farby at Morels Cafe

Louisville is now home to the mouthwatering and mindboggling Farby, a vegan version of an Arby’s Beef ’n Cheddar. The Farby even has a little trademark symbol next to it on the menu. Morels Cafe’s tagline: “Vegan food that doesn’t suck.”

Stanley Chase, who also owns the Louisville Vegan Jerky Co., opened the vegan counter-service restaurant in April, serving his take on pulled-pork sliders, chicken wings and mac ’n’ cheese. “I feel like everything I do either as a business or as a creative is a parody,” Chase says. “It’s what makes me happy.” (Several years ago, he actually created a vegan version of the KFC Double Down, which was a bacon and cheese sandwich with fried chicken patties as buns.)

The Farby tastes like the real thing, and Chase says that’s the whole point. Creamy “Cheddar cheese” and a sweet red sauce smother the “roast beef,” which ripples between an intentionally “shitty” (but nonetheless delicious) onion bun. The company Tofurky (hint: tofu) makes the “roast beef” logs, which Chase cuts in-house with a meat slicer. The yellow “Cheddar cheese” sauce is a mixture of potatoes and carrots, and the red sauce is ketchup and agave syrup. Of course the Farby meal ($9) comes with a heaping portion of crisp, seasoned curly fries. To-go sandwiches are foil-wrapped and packaged in a white paper bag, just like the drive-thru. “I like to approach things in an authentic way,” Chase says, “even though we’re kind of imposters.”

