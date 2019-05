Jason Butler didn't care if three or 300 people were at Mercury Ballroom last night. From the minute the curtain dropped, Butler was all energy, flying from one side of the stage to the other as he belted out the song "Burn It." The fever was contagious, as fans became more rowdy and began to mosh. Things kept escalating, and by the end of the night, Butler was in Mercury Ballroom's balcony, serenading fans.

Photos by John J. Miller