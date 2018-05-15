Add Event My Events Log In

    Finalists Announced for Best of Louisville 2018

    We're excited to announce the finalists for the 2018 Best of Louisville awards! For thirty-three years, Louisville Magazine has celebrated the best in our city with the reader-voted Best of Louisville awards, the oldest such awards in Louisville. Readers cast their votes in 46 categories, and now the votes have been tallied. See below for the list of top three finalists in each category. Winners will be announced at the beginning of July in Louisville Magazine's July "Best of Louisville" issue.

    And then on July 12th, celebrate the Best of Louisville winners and finalists in style as you eat, drink and dance your way through the night at our Best of Louisville Party. All attendees get a complimentary copy of the July “Best of Louisville” issue. Enjoy food tastings from past and present Best of Louisville winners and finalists, plus beer, wine and spirits tastings from other great brands and a cash bar. And The Louisville Crashers are back to provide live music by popular demand! Use promo code BOLEARLY through May 31st and save 20% on tickets. For more info on the party, click here. Get tickets here.

    Stay up to date with the latest Best of Lou news by following on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

    Thanks to our Best of Louisville Charity Partner, UofL James Graham Brown Cancer Center, and our Best of Louisville sponsors: 99.7 WDJX, Korbel, Four Roses, UofL Hospital, Universal Linen and Digs Home and Garden.


    BEST OF LOUISVILLE 2018 FINALISTS
    (in alphabetical order)
     

    NEW RESTAURANT
    Chik'n & Mi  
    Highway 31 Diner & Dive 
    Pizza Lupo

    FRENCH RESTAURANT
    Bistro Le Relais
    Brasserie Provence
    La Chasse

    ITALIAN RESTAURANT
    Come Back Inn
    Vincenzo's
    Volare 

    MEXICAN RESTAURANT
    El Mundo
    El Nopal
    El Taco Luchador

    CHINESE RESTAURANT
    August Moon Chinese Bistro
    The Joy Luck
    Oriental House

    IRISH RESTAURANT
    The Irish Rover
    Molly Malone's Irish Pub and Restaurant
    O'Shea's Irish Pub

    INDIAN RESTAURANT
    Dakshin
    Kashmir
    Shalimar Indian Restaurant

    THAI RESTAURANT
    Simply Thai
    Thai Noodles
    Time 4 Thai

    JAPANESE RESTAURANT
    Sake Blue Japenese Bistro 
    Sakura Blue
    Sapporo 

    VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT
    Nam Nam Café
    Pho Ba Luu
    Vietnam Kitchen 

    MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT
    The Grape Leaf
    Safier Mediterranean Deli
    Shiraz

    BARBECUE RESTAURANT
    Feast BBQ
    Mark's Feed Store 
    Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

    FRIED CHICKEN RESTAURANT
    The Eagle
    Joella's Hot Chicken
    Royals Hot Chicken 

    FAMILY-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT
    Mark's Feed Store 
    Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
    Texas Roadhouse

    FOOD TRUCK
    FlavaVille
    La Chandeleur
    Traveling Kitchen 

    PIZZA
    Coals Artisan Pizza
    Impellizeri Pizza
    The Post

    HAMBURGER
    Grind Burger Kitchen
    Mussel & Burger Bar
    WW. Cousins

    BRUNCH
    Bristol Bar & Grill
    Le Moo
    Wild Eggs

    OUTDOOR PATIO
    Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
    The Café
    River House Restaurant and Raw Bar

    DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT
    Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar
    Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse
    Vincenzo's

    SOUTH END RESTAURANT
    Mike Linnig's
    Rubbie's Southside Grill & Bar
    Vietnam Kitchen

    WEST END RESTAURANT
    Big Momma's Soul Food Kitchen
    Indi's Restaurant 
    The Table

    EAST END RESTAURANT
    Havana Rumba
    Mojito Tapas Restaurant 
    The Village Anchor

    NEW ALBANY RESTAURANT
    Brooklyn And The Butcher
    The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
    Mesa

    JEFFERSONVILLE RESTAURANT
    Parlour
    Portage House
    Red Yeti

    OLDHAM COUNTY RESTAURANT
    Gustavo's Mexican Grill
    Keepers Seafood
    Red Pepper Deli

    BULLITT COUNTY RESTAURANT
    Cattleman's Roadhouse
    Hillview Family Diner & Ice Cream
    Lights Out Bar & Grill

    SHELBY COUNTY RESTAURANT
    The Bell House
    Claudia Sanders Dinner House
    Science Hill Inn

    KENTUCKY BOURBON
    Four Roses
    Maker's Mark
    Woodford Reserve

    LOUISVILLE BREWERY
    Against the Grain 
    Gravely Brewing Co.
    Mile Wide Beer Co.

    NAIL SALON
    CND Nails
    Nail Box
    Pretty Nails

    TREE/PLANT NURSERY
    Frank Otte Nursery & Garden Center
    The Plant Kingdom
    Wallitsch

    VETERINARY PRACTICE
    Doerr Animal Clinic
    Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
    St. Matthews Animal Clinic

    GROCERY STORE (SPECIFIC LOCATION)
    Kroger-Hubbards/St. Matthews
    Trader Joe's
    Whole Foods Market

    PLACE TO GET A MASSAGE
    Apex Massage
    Massage Envy
    Z Salon & Spa

    PLACE TO BUY WOMEN'S CLOTHES
    Dillard's
    Macy's
    Von Maur

    PLACE TO BUY MEN'S CLOTHES
    Dillard's
    HIM Gentleman's Boutique
    Rodes FOR HIM | FOR HER

    TV ANCHOR — MALE
    John Boel
    Scott Reynolds 
    Sterling Riggs 

    TV ANCHOR — FEMALE
    Candyce Clifft 
    Dawne Gee 
    Lauren Jones 

    TV SPORTSCASTER
    Eric Crawford 
    Fred Cowgill 
    Kent Taylor 

    TV WEATHERCASTER
    Jude Redfield 
    Kevin Harned 
    Marc Weinberg 

    TV MORNING HOST
    Candyce Clifft 
    Lauren Jones 
    Rachel Platt 

    RADIO MORNING HUMOR SHOW
    Ben Davis and Kelly K 
    Corey Calhoun/Amy Nic 
    Laura Hardy 

    RADIO CALL-IN SHOW
    Matt Jones - KY Sports Radio
    Ramsey and Rutherford - 790 KRD
    Terry Meiners - NewsRadio 840 WHAS

    FOOD/DRINK TASTING EVENT
    Tailspin Ale Fest
    Taste of Derby Festival
    Taste of Louisville

    LIVE MUSIC VENUE
    Headliners Music Hall
    Louisville Palace
    Mercury Ballroom

