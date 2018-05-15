Finalists Announced for Best of Louisville 2018

We're excited to announce the finalists for the 2018 Best of Louisville awards! For thirty-three years, Louisville Magazine has celebrated the best in our city with the reader-voted Best of Louisville awards, the oldest such awards in Louisville. Readers cast their votes in 46 categories, and now the votes have been tallied. See below for the list of top three finalists in each category. Winners will be announced at the beginning of July in Louisville Magazine's July "Best of Louisville" issue.

And then on July 12th, celebrate the Best of Louisville winners and finalists in style as you eat, drink and dance your way through the night at our Best of Louisville Party. All attendees get a complimentary copy of the July “Best of Louisville” issue. Enjoy food tastings from past and present Best of Louisville winners and finalists, plus beer, wine and spirits tastings from other great brands and a cash bar. And The Louisville Crashers are back to provide live music by popular demand! Use promo code BOLEARLY through May 31st and save 20% on tickets. For more info on the party, click here. Get tickets here.

Thanks to our Best of Louisville Charity Partner, UofL James Graham Brown Cancer Center, and our Best of Louisville sponsors: 99.7 WDJX, Korbel, Four Roses, UofL Hospital, Universal Linen and Digs Home and Garden.



BEST OF LOUISVILLE 2018 FINALISTS

(in alphabetical order)



NEW RESTAURANT

Chik'n & Mi

Highway 31 Diner & Dive

Pizza Lupo

FRENCH RESTAURANT

Bistro Le Relais

Brasserie Provence

La Chasse

ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Come Back Inn

Vincenzo's

Volare

MEXICAN RESTAURANT

El Mundo

El Nopal

El Taco Luchador

CHINESE RESTAURANT

August Moon Chinese Bistro

The Joy Luck

Oriental House

IRISH RESTAURANT

The Irish Rover

Molly Malone's Irish Pub and Restaurant

O'Shea's Irish Pub

INDIAN RESTAURANT

Dakshin

Kashmir

Shalimar Indian Restaurant

THAI RESTAURANT

Simply Thai

Thai Noodles

Time 4 Thai

JAPANESE RESTAURANT

Sake Blue Japenese Bistro

Sakura Blue

Sapporo

VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT

Nam Nam Café

Pho Ba Luu

Vietnam Kitchen

MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT

The Grape Leaf

Safier Mediterranean Deli

Shiraz

BARBECUE RESTAURANT

Feast BBQ

Mark's Feed Store

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

FRIED CHICKEN RESTAURANT

The Eagle

Joella's Hot Chicken

Royals Hot Chicken

FAMILY-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT

Mark's Feed Store

Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

Texas Roadhouse

FOOD TRUCK

FlavaVille

La Chandeleur

Traveling Kitchen

PIZZA

Coals Artisan Pizza

Impellizeri Pizza

The Post

HAMBURGER

Grind Burger Kitchen

Mussel & Burger Bar

WW. Cousins

BRUNCH

Bristol Bar & Grill

Le Moo

Wild Eggs

OUTDOOR PATIO

Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille

The Café

River House Restaurant and Raw Bar

DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT

Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

Vincenzo's

SOUTH END RESTAURANT

Mike Linnig's

Rubbie's Southside Grill & Bar

Vietnam Kitchen

WEST END RESTAURANT

Big Momma's Soul Food Kitchen

Indi's Restaurant

The Table

EAST END RESTAURANT

Havana Rumba

Mojito Tapas Restaurant

The Village Anchor

NEW ALBANY RESTAURANT

Brooklyn And The Butcher

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

Mesa

JEFFERSONVILLE RESTAURANT

Parlour

Portage House

Red Yeti

OLDHAM COUNTY RESTAURANT

Gustavo's Mexican Grill

Keepers Seafood

Red Pepper Deli

BULLITT COUNTY RESTAURANT

Cattleman's Roadhouse

Hillview Family Diner & Ice Cream

Lights Out Bar & Grill

SHELBY COUNTY RESTAURANT

The Bell House

Claudia Sanders Dinner House

Science Hill Inn

KENTUCKY BOURBON

Four Roses

Maker's Mark

Woodford Reserve

LOUISVILLE BREWERY

Against the Grain

Gravely Brewing Co.

Mile Wide Beer Co.

NAIL SALON

CND Nails

Nail Box

Pretty Nails

TREE/PLANT NURSERY

Frank Otte Nursery & Garden Center

The Plant Kingdom

Wallitsch

VETERINARY PRACTICE

Doerr Animal Clinic

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital

St. Matthews Animal Clinic

GROCERY STORE (SPECIFIC LOCATION)

Kroger-Hubbards/St. Matthews

Trader Joe's

Whole Foods Market

PLACE TO GET A MASSAGE

Apex Massage

Massage Envy

Z Salon & Spa

PLACE TO BUY WOMEN'S CLOTHES

Dillard's

Macy's

Von Maur

PLACE TO BUY MEN'S CLOTHES

Dillard's

HIM Gentleman's Boutique

Rodes FOR HIM | FOR HER

TV ANCHOR — MALE

John Boel

Scott Reynolds

Sterling Riggs

TV ANCHOR — FEMALE

Candyce Clifft

Dawne Gee

Lauren Jones

TV SPORTSCASTER

Eric Crawford

Fred Cowgill

Kent Taylor

TV WEATHERCASTER

Jude Redfield

Kevin Harned

Marc Weinberg

TV MORNING HOST

Candyce Clifft

Lauren Jones

Rachel Platt

RADIO MORNING HUMOR SHOW

Ben Davis and Kelly K

Corey Calhoun/Amy Nic

Laura Hardy

RADIO CALL-IN SHOW

Matt Jones - KY Sports Radio

Ramsey and Rutherford - 790 KRD

Terry Meiners - NewsRadio 840 WHAS

FOOD/DRINK TASTING EVENT

Tailspin Ale Fest

Taste of Derby Festival

Taste of Louisville

LIVE MUSIC VENUE

Headliners Music Hall

Louisville Palace

Mercury Ballroom