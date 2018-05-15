Finalists Announced for Best of Louisville 2018

We're excited to announce the finalists for the 2018 Best of Louisville awards! For thirty-three years, Louisville Magazine has celebrated the best in our city with the reader-voted Best of Louisville awards, the oldest such awards in Louisville. Readers cast their votes in 46 categories, and now the votes have been tallied. See below for the list of top three finalists in each category. Winners will be announced at the beginning of July in Louisville Magazine's July "Best of Louisville" issue.
BEST OF LOUISVILLE 2018 FINALISTS
(in alphabetical order)
NEW RESTAURANT
Chik'n & Mi
Highway 31 Diner & Dive
Pizza Lupo
FRENCH RESTAURANT
Bistro Le Relais
Brasserie Provence
La Chasse
ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Come Back Inn
Vincenzo's
Volare
MEXICAN RESTAURANT
El Mundo
El Nopal
El Taco Luchador
CHINESE RESTAURANT
August Moon Chinese Bistro
The Joy Luck
Oriental House
IRISH RESTAURANT
The Irish Rover
Molly Malone's Irish Pub and Restaurant
O'Shea's Irish Pub
INDIAN RESTAURANT
Dakshin
Kashmir
Shalimar Indian Restaurant
THAI RESTAURANT
Simply Thai
Thai Noodles
Time 4 Thai
JAPANESE RESTAURANT
Sake Blue Japenese Bistro
Sakura Blue
Sapporo
VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT
Nam Nam Café
Pho Ba Luu
Vietnam Kitchen
MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT
The Grape Leaf
Safier Mediterranean Deli
Shiraz
BARBECUE RESTAURANT
Feast BBQ
Mark's Feed Store
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
FRIED CHICKEN RESTAURANT
The Eagle
Joella's Hot Chicken
Royals Hot Chicken
FAMILY-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT
Mark's Feed Store
Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
Texas Roadhouse
FOOD TRUCK
FlavaVille
La Chandeleur
Traveling Kitchen
PIZZA
Coals Artisan Pizza
Impellizeri Pizza
The Post
HAMBURGER
Grind Burger Kitchen
Mussel & Burger Bar
WW. Cousins
BRUNCH
Bristol Bar & Grill
Le Moo
Wild Eggs
OUTDOOR PATIO
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
The Café
River House Restaurant and Raw Bar
DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT
Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse
Vincenzo's
SOUTH END RESTAURANT
Mike Linnig's
Rubbie's Southside Grill & Bar
Vietnam Kitchen
WEST END RESTAURANT
Big Momma's Soul Food Kitchen
Indi's Restaurant
The Table
EAST END RESTAURANT
Havana Rumba
Mojito Tapas Restaurant
The Village Anchor
NEW ALBANY RESTAURANT
Brooklyn And The Butcher
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
Mesa
JEFFERSONVILLE RESTAURANT
Parlour
Portage House
Red Yeti
OLDHAM COUNTY RESTAURANT
Gustavo's Mexican Grill
Keepers Seafood
Red Pepper Deli
BULLITT COUNTY RESTAURANT
Cattleman's Roadhouse
Hillview Family Diner & Ice Cream
Lights Out Bar & Grill
SHELBY COUNTY RESTAURANT
The Bell House
Claudia Sanders Dinner House
Science Hill Inn
KENTUCKY BOURBON
Four Roses
Maker's Mark
Woodford Reserve
LOUISVILLE BREWERY
Against the Grain
Gravely Brewing Co.
Mile Wide Beer Co.
NAIL SALON
CND Nails
Nail Box
Pretty Nails
TREE/PLANT NURSERY
Frank Otte Nursery & Garden Center
The Plant Kingdom
Wallitsch
VETERINARY PRACTICE
Doerr Animal Clinic
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
St. Matthews Animal Clinic
GROCERY STORE (SPECIFIC LOCATION)
Kroger-Hubbards/St. Matthews
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods Market
PLACE TO GET A MASSAGE
Apex Massage
Massage Envy
Z Salon & Spa
PLACE TO BUY WOMEN'S CLOTHES
Dillard's
Macy's
Von Maur
PLACE TO BUY MEN'S CLOTHES
Dillard's
HIM Gentleman's Boutique
Rodes FOR HIM | FOR HER
TV ANCHOR — MALE
John Boel
Scott Reynolds
Sterling Riggs
TV ANCHOR — FEMALE
Candyce Clifft
Dawne Gee
Lauren Jones
TV SPORTSCASTER
Eric Crawford
Fred Cowgill
Kent Taylor
TV WEATHERCASTER
Jude Redfield
Kevin Harned
Marc Weinberg
TV MORNING HOST
Candyce Clifft
Lauren Jones
Rachel Platt
RADIO MORNING HUMOR SHOW
Ben Davis and Kelly K
Corey Calhoun/Amy Nic
Laura Hardy
RADIO CALL-IN SHOW
Matt Jones - KY Sports Radio
Ramsey and Rutherford - 790 KRD
Terry Meiners - NewsRadio 840 WHAS
FOOD/DRINK TASTING EVENT
Tailspin Ale Fest
Taste of Derby Festival
Taste of Louisville
LIVE MUSIC VENUE
Headliners Music Hall
Louisville Palace
Mercury Ballroom