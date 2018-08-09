The First Annual Taco + Tequila Throwdown Comes to Town



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Get ready for the first annual Taco + Tequila Throwdown, brought to you by the people behind the B3 Bash: Bourbon, Bacon and Beer! Next Saturday, brace yourself for Louisville's newest taco fest, featuring thousands of tacos from local chefs, and of course, plenty of tequila. Enjoy handcrafted margaritas and tequila cocktails, as well as Mexican beer and wine, while you munch those tasty tacos. And the best part? Your ticket includes ALL FOOD AND DRINK, as well as free parking.

The Throwdown will feature food from numerous local restaurants, including Against the Grain, Doc Crow's, Merle's Whiskey Kitchen, Waylon's Feed and Firewater, Señor Iguanas and more! There will be live mariachi music and a DJ, as well as more surprise entertainment.

The Taco + Tequila Throwdown will take place on Saturday, August 18 from 6-10 p.m. (with the taco tasting from 6-8 p.m.) at the Regency at Oxmoor Country Club (9000 Limehouse Lane). Tickets are $53.50, and include all food and drink and parking. This event is 21+ only. There are a limited number of tickets available, so get yours today through Louisville Tickets! Proceeds benefit Kosair Charities.