A First-Timer at Forecastle, Part III

Photo by John Miller.

Read parts one and two.

Saturday’s oppressive heat did not dampen festival-goers’ spirits.

When my husband (equally indoors-y and introverted as my sister) and I caught the tail end of Jimmy Eat World’s set, I was immediately transported back to high school. Every song was laced with a memory. The first time I heard Jimmy Eat World was way back when VH1 and MTV still played music videos. A high school friend of mine who taught me about good taste in music burned me a CD with “Pain” on it. I was forever changed. Seeing the guys who have written a song for nearly every milestone in my life was nothing short of epic.

I wanted to see Jenny Lewis, a timeless indie poet goddess (in my humble opinion), but the Boom Stage filled up fast. And if you can believe it, people were even sweatier than the day before. I did get a glimpse of her pastel rainbow guitar as the crew set up the stage.

Even though a layer of hazy clouds obscured the blazing sun, the 95-degree weather was draining us. My husband was interested to try all the food, but wary of new tastes. We wandered near Port Stage where he scanned the line of food trucks. He suggested we play it safe with La Chandeleur’s fries (that just keep getting better).

The Houndmouth set was epic, even without Katie Toupin’s stunning vocals. Most memorable part by far? The little girls wearing headphones almost as big as their heads, dancing in the wings. They stole the show.

The lower the sun sank, the rowdier the crowds became. We ducked out and decompressed by the Port Stage. The chill sounds of the Forecastle Symphony spilled onto the lawn in the gentle glow of the string lights.

We trekked back to the car. T-Pain’s set echoed down the street.

The exhaustion is real, friends.