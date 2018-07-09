First Jefferson County Conservation Subdivision to Host 2018 Homearama​

Returning to Louisville for its 51st consecutive year on July 14 – 29, Homearama has showcased the finest in custom-built new homes in the Greater Louisville area, and the 2018 show will be no exception! The first conservation subdivision in Jefferson County, Catalpa Farms — a Signature Green Properties development — will greet visitors with expansive views across ridges and valleys, ever-present gentle breezes and a tranquil setting that is sure to please. Catalpa Farms is designed with the busy homeowner in mind, offering small, low-maintenance lots, but still providing privacy and the relaxing feeling of being surrounded by nature with expansive tree canopies, preserved spaces, nature trails, lakes and community gardens.

With a wide-variety of price points, this year’s Homearama will appeal to everyone. Whether in the market to purchase a new home or just looking to get inspired, these unique and beautiful homes will enamor guests with their craftsmanship, ability to bring the outdoors ‘in,’ abundance of wood and natural elements and aesthetic interior surprises, while at the same time introducing the latest in innovation and energy efficient technologies.

Perry Lyons, P.L. Lyons Architectural Builders, has built over 20 Homearama homes since his first one in 1975. He is excited about this year’s event, as it features homes that are accessible to a wide variety of buyers, as well as unique design elements that are sure to amaze. “You’ll see doors imported from Egypt, and reclaimed wood from a horse farm in Lexington. Homearama has changed over the years, as design trends and elements have evolved and homeowners’ options have expanded, but the fine craftsmanship of Louisville’s home builders and subcontractors will be on full display once again this year.”

“Homearama has a great story to tell. Visitors that are looking to buy, build or get inspired come to Homearama to see the HGTV dream in person,” says Ally Adams, Show Director. “It’s exciting that we can offer different scales and styles this year, with price points between $500,000 and $900,000, as compared to many years when they average over a million dollars.” The seven homes will present an eclectic blend of architectural styles such as Country French, Craftsman and modern farmhouse. “The various styles of homes combined with the layout of the site give such energy to this year’s Homearama,” Adams continues.

Homearama at Catalpa Farms will delight and inspire, and we hope you will join us.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Homearama at Catalpa Farms runs July 14 – July 29. The tour is open weekdays 5 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 6 p.m. Tickets are sold onsite at the entrance tent. Tickets are $10 per person and free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit Homearama.com, and follow them at Facebook.com/HomearamaLouisville for special ticket offers.

Homearama is powered by LG&E. Official Sponsors are River City Bank and RiverCity Flooring.

Homearama has been locally produced by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville for 51 years.