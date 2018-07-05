First Look at New Play "Persuasion," Based on Jane Austen Novel



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Next weekend, Actors Theatre will host a special, script-in-hand performance of the new play, "Persuasion," based on the Jane Austen novel by the same name. "Persuasion," written by Sarah Rose Kearns and directed by Claire Moyer, is still in development, but audiences are invited to the one-night-only performance at Actors, on the same day as the Jane Austen Festival.

"Persuasion" playwright Sarah Rose Kearns is a writer, performer and lifelong Austen enthusiast. She is also the author of "Manydown," a thirty-minute play about Jane Austen and her sister Cassandra, which has received readings at the Dramatists Guild and Nardin Academy in New York. Director Claire Moyer holds an MA in directing from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and is the Associate Director and Literary Manager of Philadelphia's Inis Nua Theatre, which produces new writing from the UK and Ireland. Her work has been recognized with two Barrymore nominations for Outstanding Direction of a Play, with another for Outstanding Overall Production of a Play.

This performance will be held the afternoon of Saturday, July 14, and afterwards, the audience will have plenty of time to attend the Jane Austen Festival's Saturday night ball just a few blocks away at the Pendennis Club. More info here.

"Persuasion" will be performed at 3:30 p.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m., and will run two hours and 15 minutes, including intermission. Tickets are $20 in advance through Louisville Tickets or $25 at the door.

Cover photo: Pexels.com