A First-Timer at Forecastle, Part I

Cover photo by Adam Mescan

While I’m not singing “Be Prepared” from The Lion King, I am trying to get as ready as possible for the big day. I haven’t been to a music festival in probably seven years (I know, what a loser right?) Regardless, I’m equal parts excited and nervous for my first Forecastle.

I think if I can defeat the monster that is downtown Louisville parking, everything will be okay. It might seem neurotic to admit I’ve read all of the FAQs on the Forecastle website. As I write this, I may or may not have the Waterfront parking map up in another browser window to weigh my options.

Scrolling through Google images of Forecastles past clues me in that I’ve greatly underestimated the size of this festival.

Big crowds make me anxious, but the promise of a pretty awesome lineup is easing my fears. While some people I’ve talked to aren’t jazzed for the performers, some of the musicians are on a constant rotation on my Spotify.

As for what to wear, I’m thankful again for Google image search. Past festival-goers obviously wear shorts, tank tops, sunglasses and sometimes hats. People wear bandanas around their heads, but whether that’s a fashion statement or a matter of practicality is debatable.

The weather looks like it’s going to be great this weekend, but hot! My Forecastle essentials? Comfortable shoes, sunglasses, a phone charger, a backpack to hold my sunscreen, bug spray and water. Here we go.