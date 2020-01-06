5 January Events in Louisville, Ranked

2:1 Favorite, Snoop Dogg

Jan. 25, the Louisville Palace

Upside: The contact high.

Downside: Doggystyle came out in 1993. If “Gin and Juice” were a person, it would be well past the legal age for sipping on gin and juice. In other words: We’re getting old, y’all.

4:1, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jan. 7-12, the Kentucky Center

Upside: You’ll remind yourself why the term “rock opera” should never, ever die. ALWFL! (Andrew Lloyd Webber for life!)

Downside: This tour is celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary, which makes us feel about as archaic as the source material. Did we mention we’re feeling old?

5:1, Bourbontown Burlesque Festival

Jan. 24-25, Mercury Ballroom

Upside: The event description mentions the phrases “corny comedy,” “expert striptease,” and “aerials,” as well as names like “Mr. Tom Foolery,” “Frankie Fictitious” and “GiGi BonBon.”

Downside: There will almost certainly be glitter.

7:1, Gabriel Kahane’s Book of Travelers with the Louisville Orchestra

Jan. 9, the Temple (5101 U.S. 42)

Upside: The New Yorker-endorsed singer-songwriter will perform selections from Book of Travelers, which were inspired by a cross-country train journey. LO conductor Teddy Abrams will pair the work with Schumann’s last symphony, also written after a journey.

Downside: Go light on mascara, ’cause you’re probably gonna cry.

10:1 Long Shot, Wizards’ Christmas Brewfest

Jan. 30, Louisville Zoo

Upside: Brews that billow smoke, drinks called “elixirs” and probably some magical costumes.

Downside: Look, this Harry Potter-Lord of the Rings event sounds charming. But at this point, can we really endorse drinking events focused on the same old YA sensations? Please, we are begging you: Read literally any other book. Accio library card!

