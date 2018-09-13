The Five-Year Bourbon Secret

For the past five years, there’s been an out-of-the-ordinary dinner show here in Louisville, a hidden gem that only a select few are given opportunity to attend. The location and date are kept secret, so you never know where it may be next. Many have compared this unique experience to that of a Las Vegas-style dinner show. What makes this so special?

It’s Magic, Dinner & Bourbon, by invitation only.

From Asia to Las Vegas and back, Richard E. Darshwood provides many treats to charm guests throughout the evening. He has performed at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas and personally entertained prominent stars such as Martin Scorsese, Jerry Bruckheimer and Miranda Lambert.

With attendance limited to no more than 30 guests, everyone is part of the evening. Richard Darshwood, the #whiskeywizard, guides you through an evening of exceptional fine dining, bourbon history and magic. The limited seating allows for enchanting intimacy, which Darshwood has always insisted is what makes this night so special. Unlike other magic dinner shows, there is no performance in front of an audience, so to speak. Darshwood’s up-close magic puts miracles right in the hands of the audience, allowing everyone to participate in some way. You make the magic happen. Every guest leaves feeling as though they have been catered to and entertained on a personal level.

One of Kentucky’s greatest prides lies in its production of whiskey, and this show recognizes that in a special way. The very first Magic, Dinner & Bourbon was held at a bourbon bar, but as the show was refined, Four Roses joined in to add their spin on the evening with handcrafted cocktails. Everyone receives a tasting and an introduction to the heritage of Kentucky bourbon and bourbon history. And to compliment the cocktails on this magical night, chefs have crafted a unique dinner menu. Nearly all of the selections showcase local ingredients that represent the comfort and elegance of Kentucky.

You can learn more about Magic Dinner & Bourbon and find out how to get on the invitation list here.

(Note: we’ll share this secret — there are two shows coming up in October.)