Were you there? If so, you know how lucky you were. Even though Wayne Coyne couldn't make the jump from stage to crowd over the orchestra pit in his giant hamster ball, The Flaming Lips did not disappoint in music or theatrics. And yes, they're a hard band to open for, but Le Butcherettes lived up to the hype, with frontwoman Teresa Suarez Cosio (aka Teri Gender Bender), giving it her all. Check out the photos in the gallery below.

All photos by Glenn Hirsch.