Back in October, Kentucky Foo fans were forced to wait a little longer to see the Fighters in action when the band rescheduled due to a personal emergency. But last night, they more than made up for the delay, blowing up Rupp Arena with their Concrete and Gold Tour and bringing The Struts along with them. Check out our photos from the night below.

Photography by John J. Miller

www.johnjmillerphotography.com