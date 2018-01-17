Forecastle Dropped its Lineup and There's a Clear Winner: Everybody

The Forecastle lineup just dropped and it’s one of the most kaleidoscopic to date — with colors spanning many genres. Compared to last year, when electronic groups dominated with powerhouses like Odesza and Cashmere Cat, this year seems to have something for everyone. So if you’re that person who answers the “What’s your favorite type of music?” icebreaker with “I don’t really have a favorite kind, I love all music,” then this is your lucky lineup.

Yearning for that good ol’ traditional music festival, indie-folk sound? Modest Mouse returns to the Forecastle stage along with acts like the War on Drugs and Houndmouth. Wanting to soothe the soul with guitar strings and acoustic love lullabies? Vance Joy graces us with his tunes, jam-packed with emotional vulnerability and unique ukulele chords. (BRB, catch me crying in the crowd during his set.)

You will not find me jamming with my hands up in the air to Chris Stapleton, but if you’re into bluegrass bops and country crooning, you won’t be disappointed by this headlining act. (Fun fact: he’s written and penned songs for artists such as George Strait, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and Adele. Yep, Adele.)

Jimmy Eat World is set to take the stage, letting us all relive our early-2000s fantasy of singing “The Middle” while twirling around the room with a hairbrush microphone in hand. Or is that just me? I digress.

Two-time Grammy Award winner, hip-hop legend, and auto-tune tycoon T-Pain joins Forecastle as one of the bigger surprises of the 2018 lineup. Not mad about it, just didn’t expect to be in the crowd dancin’ like ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh. (Play the chorus of “Buy U a Drank” in the background while reading that, the joke will make more sense.)

Additionally, some of alternative pop music’s most up-and-coming artists will be taking to the stage this July. Oh Wonder, a London based duo, gained popularity by accident after creating a DIY album they posted online, which gained traction faster than they ever would have believed. This humble, quick-rise-to-fame duo will be performing their grooviest beats for the first time ever in Louisville. AJR, comprised of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan (hence the name), is set to play as well. With widely popular hits like “Weak” and “I’m Ready,” this alt-pop group fuses electronic beats with catchy hooks but never lacks a homemade quality to their songs. In fact, their music is self-written, produced, and mixed in their Chelsea apartment. DIY is the new black, apparently.

Despite the highs and lows of the Forecastle lineup, I believe there is one thing that can unite us all together. A sonic cohesion among the mosaic of artists performing this summer. Two words: Arcade. Fire.



Forecastle Official 2018 Poster