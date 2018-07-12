Forecastle for Dummies

Cover photo by Adam Mescan

Somehow don't know anything about Forecastle? It's OK; we've got you covered.

For starters: What’s with the name?

By definition, a “forecastle” is the part of a ship’s bow that holds the crew. Basically, it’s where the sailors partied. Louisville’s J.K. McKnight wanted to create that kind of fun-friendly space when he founded the Forecastle Festival in 2002. Starting as a low-key affair, it's grown to host the musical talents of bands like The Black Keys, Sam Smith and Wilco.

So, it's a music thing, right?

Good job! You've come so far already. There's lots of music over the three days of Forecastle, so you'll have no problem finding a group you like. See the lineup here.

OK, but what about the food, though?

Our advice? Show a local place some love. Here's some Louisville vendors you'll find cooking up grub, despite the heat.

-Louisville Sushi



Photo: Facebook

-Holy Mole



Photo: Facebook

-Longshot Lobsta

​

Photo: Facebook

-Black Rock Grille



Photo: Facebook

-Hi-Five Doughnuts



Photo: Facebook

-La Chandeleur

​

Photo: Facebook

-Steel City Pops



Photo: Facebook

-Snowhat Snoballs

​

Photo: Facebook

Who else wants to take my money?

Some cool local businesses, including:

-Diaper Fairy

-Regalo

-43industries

-Kentucky for Kentucky

-Revelry

What else is there to do?

Festival-goers can check out a couple rides with a ticket purchase. There's the legendary sea dragon, and a Ferris wheel.

Any other artsy stuff?

Yep: The API Poster Show. Local designers will be showcasing their work. You might find some out-of-print or rare finds from artists like Subject Matter, Miss Happy Pink, Half Hazard Press and more. Plus, the artists are there to chat with.

What about the "sustainability" I heard about?

There are a few different things you might want to know about, like:

-Arcadia Power

This company, a clean energy provider, powers the festival yearly with a promise of 100 percent pollution-free electricity.

-PepsiCo’s Recycling Roadster

Get inspired to recycle with PepsiCo’s Performance with Purpose! The hybrid van increases fuel efficiency and uses solar power.

-PBR Trading Post

This Clean Vibes partner promotes recycling and responsible waste management all weekend. Yearly, 100 bags of recyclable material is collected by festival-goers, preventing 70 percent of the weekend’s waste from winding up in a landfill.

-Reverb #RockNRefill

This program encourages festival goers to use custom designed reusable bottles instead of plastic disposables. All donations raised go to the Forecastle Foundation non-profit. Bottles are a minimum $15 donation and free to fill up.