Forecastle for Dummies

Somehow don't know anything about Forecastle? It's OK; we've got you covered.
For starters: What’s with the name?
By definition, a “forecastle” is the part of a ship’s bow that holds the crew. Basically, it’s where the sailors partied. Louisville’s J.K. McKnight wanted to create that kind of fun-friendly space when he founded the Forecastle Festival in 2002. Starting as a low-key affair, it's grown to host the musical talents of bands like The Black Keys, Sam Smith and Wilco.
So, it's a music thing, right?
Good job! You've come so far already. There's lots of music over the three days of Forecastle, so you'll have no problem finding a group you like. See the lineup here.
OK, but what about the food, though?
Our advice? Show a local place some love. Here's some Louisville vendors you'll find cooking up grub, despite the heat.
Who else wants to take my money?
Some cool local businesses, including:
What else is there to do?
Festival-goers can check out a couple rides with a ticket purchase. There's the legendary sea dragon, and a Ferris wheel.
Any other artsy stuff?
Yep: The API Poster Show. Local designers will be showcasing their work. You might find some out-of-print or rare finds from artists like Subject Matter, Miss Happy Pink, Half Hazard Press and more. Plus, the artists are there to chat with.
What about the "sustainability" I heard about?
There are a few different things you might want to know about, like:
-Arcadia Power
This company, a clean energy provider, powers the festival yearly with a promise of 100 percent pollution-free electricity.
-PepsiCo’s Recycling Roadster
Get inspired to recycle with PepsiCo’s Performance with Purpose! The hybrid van increases fuel efficiency and uses solar power.
-PBR Trading Post
This Clean Vibes partner promotes recycling and responsible waste management all weekend. Yearly, 100 bags of recyclable material is collected by festival-goers, preventing 70 percent of the weekend’s waste from winding up in a landfill.
-Reverb #RockNRefill
This program encourages festival goers to use custom designed reusable bottles instead of plastic disposables. All donations raised go to the Forecastle Foundation non-profit. Bottles are a minimum $15 donation and free to fill up.