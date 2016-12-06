Forecastle Festival 2017 Lineup Announced

The initial lineup for the 15th anniversary of Louisville’s Forecastle Festival has been announced! Beloved dance-punk group LCD Soundsystem, who reunited last year after several years of absence, are headlining. Joining them as headliners are alternative rock band Weezer and EDM duo Odesza.

The undercard this year is refreshingly varied. Several rap acts are making an appearance, such as Run the Jewels, Vince Staples and Waka Flaka Flame. Kentucky’s own Cage the Elephant is returning once again. Soul man Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, singer-songwriters Conor Oberst and PJ Harvey, indie groups like Modern Baseball, Foxygen and STRFKR and a slew of local acts like Teddy Abrams & Friends, Twin Limb and Jack Harlow will all be appearing next July. You can see the full lineup below.

Considering this is only the initial lineup, expect even more acts to be added sometime in the spring.

Ticket information can be found here, on Forecastle's website.



Image: Forecastle