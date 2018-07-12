We Made a Forecastle Playlist

Getting hyped for Forecastle? Don't be that one person in the crowd who doesn't know the lyrics. We've got the perfect pre-game playlist, made up entirely of acts you'll find at the festival, to get you pumped (and studied) up.

Father John Misty - “Hangout at the Gallows” - Josh Tillman remains the sarcastic, witty, self-absorbed king of indie, and we wouldn't have him any other way.



The War on Drugs - “Strangest Thing” - The War on Drugs' music was made for melancholy sunsets, and their twilight set seems primed for maximum euphoria.



Modest Mouse - “The Good Times are Killing Me” - You will be having good times at the set from indie rock legends Modest Mouse. Ideally, they won't be killing you.



Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile - “Continental Breakfast” - Courtney and Kurt will each have their own, individual sets this year, but maybe we'll see a song or two together. They brought out the best in each other with last year's collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice.



Chris Stapleton - “Broken Halos” - After a long day, we'll all be able to rest easy and trust that Kentucky's own bearded gentleman will serenade us into the warm Saturday evening.



Arcade Fire - “Creature Comfort” - Arcade Fire's latest record, Everything Now, was a radical departure for the band, for better or worse. There's a good handful of bops on there nonetheless.



Houndmouth - “Sedona” - Integral band member Katie Toupin may have left Houndmouth in 2016, but this song is too good to pass up seeing live.



Jimmy Eat World - “The Middle” - Can't say I've listened to Jimmy Eat World in at least ten years, but my 13-year-old self is ready to scream along to this legendary tune.



Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - “Hope the High Road” - No one hates the mainstream country scene as much as Jason Isbell. If you feel the same, you should give his brand of alternative country a shot.



T-Pain – “I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” - Yes, that's actually how it's spelled. Whether it has aged well or not is debatable, but this banger still slays in karaoke as much as it did back in 2005.



Trampled by Turtles - “Victory” - You damn well be ready to grab a partner and do-si-do when Trampled by Turtles enters the stage. When that banjo takes hold, there's no turnin' back.



Jenny Lewis - “Just One of the Guys” - Jenny Lewis' easy breezy indie folk will undoubtedly cool you down from what will more than likely be a pretty hot weekend.



White Reaper - “Eagle Beach” - Spend an hour in 1977 with Louisville band White Reaper's fuzzy, old school garage rock.



Khruangbin – “People Everywhere, Still Alive” - Looking for some easy, mellow blues vibes? Look no further than Khruangbin. Don't worry about how to pronounce it.



I'm With Her - “Little Lies” - If jaw-dropping, ethereal harmonies are your thing, you'd do well to catch I'm With Her Friday afternoon.

