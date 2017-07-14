The Songs We're Excited to Hear at Forecastle

We asked staffers for a song they're excited to hear at Forecastle (July 14-16 at Waterfront Park).

(Coming to these decisions wasn't easy. Read our staff's hot takes on the lineup here.)

"Call to Arms," Sturgill Simpson

"A twangy barnburner with a horn section!" - Josh Moss, editor

"All My Friends," LCD Soundsystem

"It was the first song on a wonderful mixtape my husband gave me for our anniversary recently." - Anne Marshall, senior writer

"Anything by Giraffage. My friend tells me Giraffage hardly ever tours in the U.S. One of the only electronic artists I can listen to." - Thomas Elmallakh, editorial intern

"Meridian," Odesza

"This is the kind of song that will sound amazing out on the lawn. I feel like I'm in the Lion King when I listen to it." - Mary Chellis Austin, managing editor

"Whatever I Want," Classixx

"Classixx's track featuring T-Pain - stay with me - is such a happy summertime song it rectifies any Auto-Tuning. I can't wait to hear it at the Ocean Stage under the overpass - the only time I'm grateful we never 86'd I-64." - MCA

Not sure who some of the bands are on the Forecastle lineup? Start with these locals.

IF YOU LIKE CHECK OUT Cat Power or

Beach House



Twin Limb

(3 p.m. Friday, Mast Stage)

The trio's mix of accordion, vocals,

​psychedelic guitar and drums is best live. Deer Tick or

the National



Quiet Hollers

(4:15 p.m. Friday, Port Stage)

We're big fans of the violin in this

alt-country/rock band. Johnny Cash or

the Black Keys

Jaye Jayle

(5:45 p.m. Friday, Port Stage)

Blues meets the sinister desert. Surprises,

virtuosos and

local gems









Teddy Abrams and Friends

(9 p.m. Friday, Port Stage)

If the set is anything like last year's,

expect Louisville Orchestra conductor

Teddy Abrams to pull the likes of Joan

Shelley, Wax Fang, Houndmouth, blues

singers, rappers and string geniuses

out of his musically gifted hat.

This originally appeared in the July 2017 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find your very own copy of Louisville Magazine, click here.

Cover Photo by John Miller