Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    The Songs We're Excited to Hear at Forecastle

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page

    We asked staffers for a song they're excited to hear at Forecastle (July 14-16 at Waterfront Park).

    (Coming to these decisions wasn't easy. Read our staff's hot takes on the lineup here.)

    "Call to Arms," Sturgill Simpson
    "A twangy barnburner with a horn section!" - Josh Moss, editor

     

    "All My Friends," LCD Soundsystem
    "It was the first song on a wonderful mixtape my husband gave me for our anniversary recently." - Anne Marshall, senior writer

     

    "Anything by Giraffage. My friend tells me Giraffage hardly ever tours in the U.S. One of the only electronic artists I can listen to." - Thomas Elmallakh, editorial intern

     

    "Meridian," Odesza
    "This is the kind of song that will sound amazing out on the lawn. I feel like I'm in the Lion King when I listen to it." - Mary Chellis Austin, managing editor

     

    "Whatever I Want," Classixx
    "Classixx's track featuring T-Pain - stay with me - is such a happy summertime song it rectifies any Auto-Tuning. I can't wait to hear it at the Ocean Stage under the overpass - the only time I'm grateful we never 86'd I-64." - MCA

     

    Not sure who some of the bands are on the Forecastle lineup? Start with these locals.

    IF YOU LIKECHECK OUT

    Cat Power or
    Beach House

     

    Twin Limb
    (3 p.m. Friday, Mast Stage)
    The trio's mix of accordion, vocals,
    ​psychedelic guitar and drums is best live.

    Deer Tick or
    the National

         		Quiet Hollers
    (4:15 p.m. Friday, Port Stage)
    We're big fans of the violin in this
    alt-country/rock band.
    Johnny Cash or
    the Black Keys
         		Jaye Jayle
    (5:45 p.m. Friday, Port Stage)
    Blues meets the sinister desert.
    Surprises,
    virtuosos and
    local gems




         		Teddy Abrams and Friends
    (9 p.m. Friday, Port Stage)
    If the set is anything like last year's,
    expect Louisville Orchestra conductor
    Teddy Abrams to pull the likes of Joan
    Shelley, Wax Fang, Houndmouth, blues
    singers, rappers and string geniuses
    out of his musically gifted hat.
      

    This originally appeared in the July 2017 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find your very own copy of Louisville Magazine, click here. 

    Cover Photo by John Miller

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

     

     THE VOTING BOOTH IS OPEN!
    Vote for your favorite
    Louisville Magazine Cover Pet

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories