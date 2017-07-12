ForecastleFinds Scavenger Hunt

We've got a challenge for all you Forecastle fans. Below is a list of 25 things we want you to find and photograph at Forecastle. Some of these — like a beach ball — will be easy to track down. Others — like a selfie with one of the bands — will be tough. And some — like "love" — are open to interpretation. If you find something on the list, snap a pic of it and post it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #ForecastleFinds. You must include the hashtag to participate. Whoever gets the most items on the list will have their photos featured in the September issue of Louisville Magazine, and whoever finds all 25 first will win two tickets to our Swig Party in December — a $100 value. The Swig party celebrates the repeal of Prohibition, and it's one of the best blowout bashes of the year.

1. Someone on stilts

2. Contraband

3. Someone sleeping

4. Vape

5. CamelBak

6. Someone hocking (or rocking) hemp

7. Face paint

8. Beach ball

9. Frisbee

10. Bandana

11. Someone on top of someone else’s shoulders

12. Big hat

13. “Love”

14. Bourbon slushy

15. Flowers in hair

16. Shirtless dude

17. Facial piercing

18. “Devastation”

19. Man bun

20. Fleur-de-lis tattoo

21. Hair dyed a color of the rainbow

22. Sunburn

23. Glitter

24. Funny T-shirt

25. Selfie with a musician who is on the official Forecastle lineup.