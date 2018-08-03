Foxhollow Farm Amps up their Sunset Concert Series for August



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Every second Friday from May to September, Foxhollow Farm hosts their family- and pet-friendly Sunset Concert Series, featuring new artists each month. August’s concert will feature local band Bendigo Fletcher, who will bring their electric energy and symphonic harmonies out to the farm. You can catch Bendigo Fletcher ahead of their Foxhollow performance at Lola this Sunday. The opening artist will be Louisville native and veteran artist Mark Charles Heidinger, of the band Vandaveer (who once recorded a song for Ringo Starr. Yes, that Ringo Starr.) Food and drink will be available for purchase from local vendors, including Farm to Fork Catering, Mayan Street Food, Steel City Pops, Gelato Gilberto and the Weekly Juicery. To see photos from July's concert, click here.

In addition, the August concert will feature a few special additions. Guests have the opportunity to order a “Beef Bundle” in advance for $32 and pick it up at the event. The Beef Bundle will include a pound of ribeye and two pounds of kabob meat. Also, Foxhollow will host a back-to-school clothing drive in support of Home of the Innocents. Support the children at the Home by donating new or gently used young adult clothing at the event. And finally, Sunset Concert Series sponsor Mile Wide Beer Co. will be giving away two VIP tickets, plus a weekend camping pass, to the Petefest Music Festival (Sept 7-9). Enter the free raffle at the show and listen for your name at the 7:30 p.m. stage announcement!

The August Sunset Concert will take place Friday, August 10 from 6-9 p.m. Foxhollow Farm is located at 8905 Hwy. 329 in Crestwood. All shows are rain or shine, and guests are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and umbrellas. No coolers are allowed.

Tickets are available in advance through Louisville Tickets for $12 for adults and free for children ages 3-12 with registration. Advance sales end at 5:30 p.m. on August 10. At the door, tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children 3-12 years.