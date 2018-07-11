Foxhollow's July Sunset Concert Offers Latin Fusion from Louisville Band



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Looking to escape the city and its Forecastle frenzy, but still want a fun concert experience? Drive out to Crestwood on Friday night for a concert in the country. Every second Friday from May to September, Foxhollow Farm hosts their family- and pet-friendly Sunset Concert Series, featuring new artists each month. All shows are rain or shine, and guests are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and umbrellas. No coolers are allowed.

July’s concert will feature Yapa, a Louisville-based band that describes themselves as “Andean-American fusion, with extra gifts from Africa, South and Central America, and Louisville.” The supporting artist will be singer-songwriter Andrew Hibbard. Food and drink will be available for purchase from local vendors, including Farm to Fork, Wiltshire, Gelato Gilberto, The Weekly Juicery and Steel City Pops. To see photos from June's concert, click here.

In addition, Foxhollow Farm is offering July guests a special opportunity to order a “Beef Bundle” in advance for $36 and pick it up at the event. The Beef Bundle will include a pound of ground beef, a pound of burger patties, a pound of kabob meat and one flat iron steak.

The July Sunset Concert will take place this Friday, July 13 from 6-9 p.m. Foxhollow Farm is located at 8905 Hwy. 329 in Crestwood. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children 3-12 years. Parking is included.