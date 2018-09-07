Foxhollow's Sunset Concert Series to End With a Bang



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Every second Friday since May, Foxhollow Farm has hosted their family- and pet-friendly Sunset Concert Series, featuring new artists each month. Next week's concert will be the last of the season and close the series for 2018. Brett Ratliff will headline, with the Local Honeys opening. Ratliff is a multi-instrumentalist and lifelong apprentice of the Kentucky repertoire who loves to share the stories of his native Appalachian home. Born and raised in eastern/central Kentucky, the Local Honeys are a charming duo with a deep love for Kentucky music and powerful vocal harmonies.

At the concert, food and drink will be available for purchase from local vendors, including Duck Duck Beet, Mayan Street Food, Steel City Pops and Gelato Gilberto. As with previous concerts, attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase a Beef Bundle for $36, this month including two pounds of ground beef, two pounds of kabob meat and one pound of short ribs. In addition, you can skip the line and purchase a bottle of wine in advance for $30.

This month's concert will also feature the third annual Cutest Dog Competition. Bring your dogs for a chance to win the special prize during the dog show at the 7:30 p.m. intermission. The competition is limited to ten spots, so be sure to arrive early to sign up.

And finally, Foxhollow is offering guests of their final Sunset Concert the chance to purchase discounted tickets to their 11th annual Fall Festival on October 13. Tickets to the festival features unlimited access to hayrides, arts and crafts booths, old-fashioned carnival games, live music and much more. Click the button below to purchase tickets.

The September Sunset Concert will take place Friday, September 14 from 6-9 p.m. Foxhollow Farm is located at 8905 Hwy. 329 in Crestwood. All shows are rain or shine, and guests are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and umbrellas. No coolers are allowed. Tickets are available in advance through Louisville Tickets for $12 for adults and free for children ages 3-12 with registration. Advance sales end at 5:30 p.m. on September 14. At the door, tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children 3-12 years.