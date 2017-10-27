Freedom and Faith at the Heart of Local Author's New Book



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Next Friday, Nov. 3, join Brenda Richmond-Davis to celebrate the release of her new book, Taking Off the Mask. This book, Richmond-Davis’s first, tells a story of healing, freedom and faith through the author’s personal journey. Admission includes a complimentary copy of Taking Off the Mask.

The book release party will be held at Over the Nine (120 S. Tenth St.) from 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served, and there will be special guest performances by Christopher Scott and Kiara Antionette.

Tickets are only $10 and include a copy of Brenda Richmond-Davis’s new book. Get yours today through LouisvilleTickets.com.