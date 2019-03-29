Freedom Run Farm Brings BaaBaaQ and Bourbon to 21c



Louisville Tickets Promotion

It's time for a fresh new look at the way we produce meat, and what better way to dip your toes into the sustainable meat market than to sample lamb recipes from Freedom Run Farm. Join this year's host chef Mike Wadja of Proof on Main for Freedom Run Farm's second annual lamb event, BaaBaaQ and Bourbon, a cook-off competition between chefs from Louisville, Lexington, Nashville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati. Along with all the lamb barbeque your heart desires, your ticket will also include a special demonstration on butchering lamb and cooking lamb fries from Chef Ouita Michel, owner and executive chef of Holly Hill Inn and the Ouita Michel Family of Restaurants. Dance to the music of the bluegrass band as you wait to hear who will win the title of “BaaBaaQ Master.”

BaaBaaQ and Bourbon takes place on Sunday, April 7 from 1-3 p.m. at 21c Museum Hotel (700 W. Main St.). Tickets are $25 each. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit The Lee Initiative, an organization which serves to empower women and young chefs in the culinary industry.