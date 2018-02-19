The Frenzy Takes Trivia to a Whole New Level



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Calling all scavenger hunters and trivia maestros! On Saturday, Feb. 24, Sproutlings Pediatric Day Care & Preschool will host The Frenzy, a wild game night at Kosair Shrine Center. The Frenzy is a wild mix of trivia games and crazy antics that will keep you laughing and entertained at a frenetic pace. Teams of either four or eight are encouraged to dress in themed costumes and decorate their table based on a favorite movie.

Throughout the night, the following games will be played:

~ Dare: Outbid your friends to perform outrageous acts.

~ Costume and Table Theme Contests

~ Heads or Tails: Winning is a toss-up

~ Trivia: Every group has a smarty-pants. Prove it’s you.

~ Chance Auctions and Raffles

~ ​Scavenger Hunt: Stuff your pockets and purses for the win.

Guest judges will tally points to determine the winners. Push your skills to the next level, because a treasure trove of bourbon is on the line!

The Frenzy will take place at the Kosair Shrine Center (4120 Bardstown Road) on February 24 from 5-10 p.m. Ticket options are $150 for a four person team or $250 for an eight person team. Tickets are available at LouisvilleTickets.com. Proceeds benefit Sproutlings Pediatric Day Care & Preschool, which provides exceptional care to both both medically fragile and typical children; their “one family” approach allows every child to learn, play and grow with one another.