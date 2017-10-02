Get Up Close and Personal with Your Chef at Fante's Coffee's Dinner Series



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Yes Louisville and Fante’s Coffee are back at it on Monday, Oct. 30 with the second installment of their monthly after-dinner event. “An Intimate Chef’s Series” gives Louisvillians an opportunity to watch a local chef prepare a meal to be paired with Leo Fante’s brews and wine from Vanguard Spirits. This month, tattoo-loving, guitar-rocking, motorcycle-riding pastry chef Loreal Garvin will cook up something scrumptious between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Fante’s Coffee (2501 Grinstead Drive).

"An Intimate Chef's Series" occurs on the fourth Monday of each month. For the first event on Sept. 25, Chef Anoosh Shariat of Anoosh Bistro and Noosh Nosh prepared his famous tiramisu, paired with a special house-roasted and -crafted coffee by Leo Fante and a delicious wine from Vanguard Spirits. For more info on the inaugural event, click here.

Tickets for the second installment of "An Intimate Chef's Series" are $43 and available now through LouisvilleTickets.com.

Cover Photo: Pexels.com