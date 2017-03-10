Get Furiously Happy With Author Jenny Lawson

On Monday, prepare to laugh so hard you cry...which will make you laugh even harder. New York Times bestselling author Jenny Lawson is coming to Louisville, presented by Carmichael's Bookstore! As part of her book tour for You Are Here, the latest in her lineup of hilarity, Lawson will be at the Tim Faulkner Gallery (1512 Portland Ave.) on Monday, March 13th from 7-9 p.m. for a reading and book signing.

Subtitled "An Owner's Manual for Dangerous Minds," You Are Here is part coloring book, part journal and all awesomeness. It'll soothe you and make you smile, comfort and cheer you. If you're a longtime fan of Lawson's writing, You Are Here is the perfect companion piece to Furiously Happy (2015) and Let's Pretend This Never Happened (2012). If not, it's also the perfect introduction to her darkly funny wit and brutal honesty - take it from me.

Tickets for this event are $22 for admission and a copy of either You Are Here or Furiously Happy or $5 for admission only. Feel free to bring your own copy of one of her books! You can get your tickets today through Louisville Tickets.

Keep up to date with Lawson (AKA The Bloggess) on her website, and follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!